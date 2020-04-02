A A
-
92 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
Stay at home or drive safely (video)
Bagratashen border checkpoint being disinfected (video)
Armen Sarkissian pays tribute to memory of 2016 April four-day war victims
Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of April War victims
Starting from April 10, citizens can apply for social assistance - Lena Nazaryan
How to take taxi every day if your salary can't afford it?
COVID-19; letter of notification on opened account
Cooperation in overcoming epidemic within framework of CSTO highlighted
5 Armenian chess players among FIDE top 100
Used mask or glove are possible source of infection
Still it is unclear whether or not there will be a second phase of the election - Artsakh election leader Arayik Harutyunyan.
Our calculations prove that there will be a second round of elections in Artsakh on April 14 - Daniel Ioannisyan
Ministry of Justice launches new electronic governance tool (video)
571 confirmed cases of coronavirus
Some citizens try to take advantage of the situation and do illegal activitiesGoogle Ad
Yerevan Metro closed
Public transport activity is suspended - Tigran Avinyan
When fashion, comfort and high quality come together
New tent hospital in Central Park in New York (video)
Stylish clothing from EriEdi Fashion Shop
We demand that the draft law on emergency legal status be withdrawn from circulation - Announcement
You must show form filled out by your employer when going to work
Armenian volunteers help elderly to cope with coronavirus pandemic
China does not refuse to host Student Summer Games
Ministry of Health reports confirmed cases of coronavirus disease by Yerevan and regions
One more coronavirus patient has recovered - Healthcare Minister
Azerbaijani chess players sympathize Levon Aronyan
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have telephone conversation today
We have to extend the strict restrictions for at least 10 days - Nikol Pashinyan