Ministry of Justice launches new electronic governance tool (video) (video)

Ministry of Justice launches new electronic governance tool (video)



In order to ensure transparency and accountability of Government activities in the field of human rights protection, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia has developed http://e-rights.am/platform with the support of EU fund and UNDP, UN Population Fund and UNICEF.



The platform provides an opportunity:



1- to get acquainted with the National Human Rights Strategy and its Action Plan online,

2-to get acquainted with the process of the implementation of the measures,

3-to publish reports submitted by state authorities,

4-comment on events.



Be aware of and participate in the reforms implemented by the Government of Armenia in the field of human rights protection.



A video about the platform here.





Information and publicity of the Department of Relations of the RA Health Ministry