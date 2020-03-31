A A Video Արդեն սկսել եի համոզվել, մեկ էլ Նազելի Բաղդասարյանը խոսեց ու վազվռատ եղավ մոտս․ Սերգեյ Բագրատյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian It is unknown who harmed me - some gardens baing burnt (photos) A record of administrative violations has already been drawn up against 1407 people - Police (video) A 2-month-old baby and its mother are infected with coronavirus - Arsen Torosyan (video) OSCE Media Freedom Representative welcomes swift reaction of Armenian Government in addressing his concerns on State of Emergency Decree