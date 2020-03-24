A A
American basketball player donates large sum to families in need
''Brooklyn Nets'' basketball player, Kyrie Irving, has donated $ 323,000 to the company ''Feeding America'' on his birthday, March 23, to help needy families of the USA.
Besides this, the 28-year-old athlete, in partnership with City Harvest NYC, has bought food for 250.000 New Yorkers, as elderly people face some problems with food because of coronavirus quarantine.
As an addition, Brooklyn Nets player suffered a shoulder injury in the end of February, consequently was out for a long time. He has played just 20 games in this season