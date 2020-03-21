A A
Armenia closes bars, night clubs, trade centers starting tomorrow
Commandant Tigran Avinyan posted on his Facebook page:
“Dear compatriots,
Within the framework of the fight against coronavirus disease, the following types of social activity shall be prohibited from March 22 until the end of the state of emergency:
- Trade center except retail trade of food, beverages, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products
- Activities of bars, nightclubs, dance clubs
- Screening of films
- Casinos
- Bookmaker and Gambling Service Offices.
We make every effort to ensure the security of our people, mobilize the Armenian nation's forces and overcome all challenges."