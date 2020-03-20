Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informs about short-term visa holders

According to the Dutch Migration Service foreign citizens with short-term visas who were unable to return to their countries due to cancellations, can present evidence of cancellation at the border and will not be subject to entry visa penalties.

"At the same time, we inform that within the framework of the government's preventive measures, the Netherlands Migration Service will be closed until April 6. However, the telephone service for urgent matters continues to operate. There is also a possibility to schedule an appointment for an extension of the visa requirements.

We urge those citizens of the Republic of Armenia whose expiration date of travel health insurance coincides with the expiry of the visa should extend the terms of their insurance.

You can contact the Netherlands Migration Service: +31 880 430 430."