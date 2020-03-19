A A
Daily prayer for healing to be performed at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Starting from March 19, the prayers for healing will be read every day from the writings of the Holy Fathers during morning service at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
On the morning of March 19, in the chapel for baptism of St. John the Baptist and St. Vartan, His Holiness Catholicos Karekin II Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians raised prayers to God (from Grigor Narekatsi's book of prayer) for the patient's immediate healing and for the spiritual strength and peace of those in isolation.