Double-pneumonia fatality in Nork Infectious Diseases hospital hospital did not have coronavirus
On March 17th, the Nork Infectious Diseases hospital of Yerevan admitted a patient with a diagnosis of pulmonary edema, double pneumonia and respiratory failure. Medics initially suspected a novel coronavirus in the patient, and took tests, Healthcare Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on social media.
Samples were taken and the test results came back negative. At the same time, doctors performed necessary cardiac-respiratory rehabilitation measures, additional personnel were involved, but unfortunately, they didn’t succeed in saving the patient’s life.