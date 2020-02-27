The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invokes citizens of RA to avoid visiting a number of countries
Armenian Foreign Ministry has made an announcement on new type of coronavirus infection.
"Given the current spread of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, we urge citizens of RA to temporarily avoid visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the Republic of South Korea and the Republic of Italy (especially the northern regions), except the urgent cases.
However, when visiting or staying there, we urge you to follow the instructions and advice of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia or the relevant authorities of that country, and if necessary, contact the Embassies of the Republic of Armenia. "