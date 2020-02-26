A A Video Ես անձամբ կկտրեմ իմ երկու ձեռքերը, բայց մեկ քվեաթերթիկի կեղծիք թույլ չեմ տա. Նիկոլ Փաշինյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian ARMENIA – All sides need to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation - Statement by President Buquicchio Holy land is never empty: Alen Simonyan is confident that a “no” camp will be formed Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Footballer of Year The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army