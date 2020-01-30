Open news feed Close news feed
Details reported on death of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman

Details have been reported on the death of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahram Avagyan (born in 2000).

Avagyan sustained a fatal gunshot wound on January 30, in a Defense Army military unit.

According to Armenian Investigative Committee’s spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan, fired shots from a rifle at his chest and was taken to a military hospital where he died at 2pm. 

A criminal case has been initiated, and an investigation is underway.


