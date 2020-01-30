A A
Details reported on death of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman
Details have been reported on the death of Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Vahram Avagyan (born in 2000).
Avagyan sustained a fatal gunshot wound on January 30, in a Defense Army military unit.
According to Armenian Investigative Committee’s spokesperson Naira Harutyunyan, fired shots from a rifle at his chest and was taken to a military hospital where he died at 2pm.
A criminal case has been initiated, and an investigation is underway.