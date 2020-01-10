The incident at Dalma Garden Mall is probably a consequence of the human factor - MES

"The measuring instruments are installed, the specialists are monitoring their work. If there is an earthquake, we will find out about it," Edmon Zargaryan, head of the Emergency Situations Information and Public Relations Department, told A1+. The latter informed that no earthquake had been recorded so far.

He reported that this was probably a consequence of external interference, that is, the human factor.