A A
Dalma Mall visitors leaving building (video)
Shortly thereafter, there was a panic at the Dalma Garden Mall shopping mall in Yerevan.
It is believed that the visitors read on the Internet an earthquake is expected, therefore they started leaving the building with panick.
However, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were very light shocks for about 30 minutes in the specific part of the building.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations has officially denied that there was any earthquake in the region.