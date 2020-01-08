Santa Claus visits children in hospital through window (video)

New Year's Eve for children being treated at St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center is not over yet, as Santa Claus and Snowmen visited them though the windos of the hospital and brought presents for the children.

Santa Clauses were greeted by the children with their applause and poems.

Eduard Serobyan, a member of the Mountaineering and Mountain Tourism Federation, says the idea for such a beautiful project was born last year. During the past two years, they have visited various medical institutions, including nursing homes. Visits will continue this year.



