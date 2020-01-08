Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran (video)

Today, on January 08, 2020, a “Ukraine International Airlines” aircraft while operating flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv disappeared from the radars a few minutes after departure from Tehran International Airport.

The aircraft departed from Tehran International Airport at 06:10hrs. Iran local time.

According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board.

The cause of the crash of UIA Boeing in Tehran was a fire of engines, Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told the Islamic Republic News Agency