Passenger flow of more than 3 million recorded at Zvartnots International Airport

The press service of Zvartnots International Airport states:

"We are pleased to announce that today, December 30, the number of passengers served at Zvartnots International Airport was more than 3 million, on which occasion all passengers arriving from Yerevan to Moscow got a surprise from the Armenia International Airports CJSC."

To note, this is the first time this year that Zvartnots International Airport had a passenger flow of more than 3 million.

It should also be noted that in 2018, the passenger flow at Zvartnots Airport was 2,690,727 passengers.