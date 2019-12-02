A A Video Խորհրդարանական երկիր հայտարարվածը շարունակում է մնալ վարչապետկան․ Էդմոն Մարուքյան (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian There was no any agreement between Nikol Pashinyan and Serzh Sargsyan - Armen Ashotyan Statement by MFA of Armenia regarding the statements by the President of Turkey on Armenian Genocide made in the United States Editor-in-chief of Aztag: Serzh Sargsyan's speech was speech of opposition figure Arayik Harutyunyan will walk away just as he walked in - university students protesting