U.S. Embassy supports Third Annual Career and Entrepreneurship Fair in Yerevan During Global Entrepreneurship Week

In recognition of Global Entrepreneurship Week, U.S. Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy delivered closing remarks at the Embassy-funded “Career Entrepreneurship Fair” at the Congress Hotel in Yerevan on Friday. The fair was the culmination of a three-day “Career Camp,” organized by Haykuhi Gevorgyan, a U.S. Embassy exchange program alumna. The Camp featured workshops and discussion panels on topics including “Future Skills and Future Jobs,” CV writing, interview skills, and entrepreneurship.





“What I have learned throughout my travels in Armenia over the last nine months is that Armenia truly is a place of opportunity,” Ambassador Tracy said. “From the artisans I met at the Berd Honey and Berry Festival to the farmers in Syunik who are expanding their market access and financial opportunity through the Farm Service Center, the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Armenia.”







Around 45 companies that have current vacancies attended the fair, hoping to recruit top Armenian talent for open jobs, internships, and volunteer positions.





The Career Camp is the flagship U.S. Embassy-supported event in Armenia during the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), taking place November 18-24, 2019, in cities around the world. GEW is designed to celebrate self-starting innovators and connect entrepreneurs to potential collaborators, mentors, and investors. Since its inception in 2008, GEW has fostered the spirit of entrepreneurship globally with millions of participants at thousands of events in nearly 170 countries.