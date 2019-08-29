"Bright Armenia" does not accept Nikol Pashinyan's proposal

Edmon Marukyan, Head of the National Assembly's "Bright Armenia" faction, posted a Facebook post about the upcoming Skype discussion with ELARD about Amulsar.

In the post, he mentiond that as a parliamentary faction, "Bright Armenia" has also been invited to attend today's talk between Pashinyan and the representatives of ELARD company 16:00 PM about the conclusion on Amulsar. However, he states that any representative of "Bright Armenia" is not going to be part of this "theater," and will not participates in the discussion.

"'Bright Armenia' faction does not consider it appropriate to participate in any further discussion of that dubious company about their dubious conclusion," he wrote.