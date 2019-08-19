Pashinyan will speak about Amulsar today live on Facebook - Alen Simonyan (video)

A discussion was held at the office of the Civic Contract Party between the National Assembly's "My Step" faction and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the situation of Amulsar Mine.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NA Vice Speaker Alen Simonyan said that Pashinyan would speak about the discussion live on Facebook today in the evening.

Simonyan did not say exactly whether the mine will be exploited or not, but he just mentioned that in case of danger the mine would not be exploited.