Pashinyan congratulates South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the National Day, the PM’s Office reported.

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of the Republic of Korea on the occasion of the National holiday, the Liberation Day. I am happy to note that since the establishment of diplomatic ties the collegial relations formed between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Korea have expanded and strengthened in the spirit of mutual respect and friendship. I am convinced that through joint efforts we will succeed in elevating the mutually beneficial Armenian-Korean partnership to a new qualitative level in the coming years for the benefit of our peoples.

I am also hopeful that the ongoing dialogue between South and North Koreas will give positive results and will pave way for the establishment of sustainable peace in the Korean peninsula.

I wish you, Your Excellency, good health and new successes in all initiatives, and peace and welfare to the good people of Korea,” the Armenian PM said in a letter to President Moon Jae-in.