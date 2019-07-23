Armen Sarkissian receives representatives of Teach for Armenia foundation (video)

On July 23, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received the representatives of Teach for Armenia educational foundation led by founder and CEO Larisa Hovannisian.

The representatives of the foundation introduced the President on the projects implemented over the past five years of their activity, stating that they are aimed at expanding and developing the educational opportunities for the children in Armenia.

President Sarkissian highlighted the activity of Teach for Armenia, once again emphasizing the necessity of high-quality education for the country’s development. “If we are talking about a modern country, we need to understand that the modern country is the modern education, the qualified and educated specialists”, he said.

Teach for Armenia founder and CEO Larisa Hovannisian touched upon the future programs of the organization, in particular informing that an international conference titled “How to prepare children to create the rapidly changing world” will be held in Armenia in autumn in cooperation with the Education For All international network. President Armen Sarkissian welcomed holding such event in Armenia and expressed readiness to participate in the conference.

Larisa Hovannisian also talked about their new initiative, the Health for Armenia foundation, stating that it has been created based on the model and experience of Teach for Armenia educational program.

President Sarkissian welcomed this initiative and wished success.