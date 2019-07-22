Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Zelensky on his party’s victory in Ukrainian parliamentary election

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his party – the Servant of the People, on the victory in the snap parliamentary election.

The Armenian PM congratulated Zelensky on Twitter in Ukrainian.

“Congratulations to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Servant of the People party on the victory in the Ukrainian parliamentary election. I am confident that the new parliament and government will continue the path of reforms with greater efforts and new opportunities for the Armenian-Ukrainian cooperation”, the PM said.