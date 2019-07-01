Armenian PM receives Gelendale Mayor (video)

On July 1, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian. Pashinyan welcomed the visit of Ara Najarian to Armenia and noted that as a result of the political changes in Armenia new prospects for relations with the Diaspora have emerged. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia should further strengthen relations with the Diaspora and Glendale is one of the centers that has an important role there.

As the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Ara Najarian noted that the Diaspora is inspired by new Armenia. The Glendale Mayor informed that as a result of the ongoing changes, necessary conditions for living and working in Armenia have been created for many Diaspora-Armenians. According to him, now Diaspora-Armenians have a great trust towards the Armenian leadership and they are happy that Armenia is in reliable hands. He particularly saluted the appointment of Zareh Siananyan (former Glendale Mayor-edit.) as Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

During the meeting Nikol Pashinyan and Ara Najarian discussed issues related to the future of Armenia, the goals of the Government and strengthening the relations between Armenia and the Diaspora.