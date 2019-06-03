A A
Protest in front of Soros' Office
Demonstrators blocked the "Open Society Foundations Armenia" office of American businessman, philanthropist George Soros.
There was a clash between the demonstrators and the police. Movement participants tried to pass the police "wall," but they failed.
Political scientist Menua Harutyunyan, ex-deputy chief of police Robert Melkonyan, chairman of Civic Consciousness NGO Narek Samsonyan, as well as Chris Berteryan, a participant of the "yellow jacket" movement in Belgium were among the movement participants.