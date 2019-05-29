Vetting or Witch Hunt? What is expected in the near future?

"The Republican wanted to get a more authoritarian system, so they got it," says politician Aghasi Yenokyan, referring to the 2015 constitutional amendments, and added, "now, Nikol Pashinayn took the same system. Thus, only the leader has changed, but not the system."

Political analyst Edgar Vardanyan interferes. "But the authoritarian system was not formed on the basis of the Constitution ..."

Aghasi Yenokyan belives that it is right to change the Constitution but he is sure that Nikol Pashinyan will not make that step.