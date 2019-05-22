A A
AMD 43mn assistance from Mikael Vardanyan to 2 military universities
Benefactor Mikael Vardanyan has donated sports equipment worth AMD 43 million to Vazgen Sargsyan Military and Marshal Armenak Khanperyants Military Aviation Universities of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.
The physical fitness of students at these military universities is of crucial importance.
The needed degree of their physical fitness could not be ensured without modern sports equipment.
The details (in Armenian) are in the video.