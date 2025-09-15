Nikol Pashinyan to address PACE autumn session

Debates on the protection of the lives of journalists reporting from Gaza* and on the need to step up efforts to liberate Ukrainian journalists held in captivity by the Russian Federation are on the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which will take place in Strasbourg from 29 September to 3 October 2025.

Three journalists are also shortlisted for the 2025 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize, which will be awarded on 29 September. The Assembly will also express its opinion on the draft Council of Europe convention on the co-production of audiovisual works in the form of series.

Myriam Spiteri Debono, President of Malta, will address the Assembly, as well as Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta, President of the Committee of Ministers, who will present the traditional communication from that body and answer questions from members.

Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, will also address the parliamentarians during a debate on the Assembly’s support to Kazakhstan and its democratic reforms. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, will hold a question and answer session with the parliamentarians.

During the session, the Assembly will elect its Secretary General for the next five years.

Debates on the “Political crisis in Serbia”**, “Russian democratic forces”, “Youth movements for Democracy” and “Political parties and democracy” are also on the agenda. The honouring of membership obligations to the Council of Europe by Hungary and the post-monitoring dialogue with Bulgaria will also be debated.

Other items on the agenda include “Artificial intelligence and migration”, “Sexual violence against men and boys”, “Analysis and guidelines to guarantee the right to housing”, “Promoting universal health coverage” and “Ensuring Parliamentary Assembly members can travel freely to carry out their work”.

(*) Request for urgent debate. (**) Request for current affairs debate. The Assembly will decide its final agenda on the opening day of the session.