"Art and Dreams": A New Educational Journey at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) announces the launch of Art and Dreams educational program based on the exhibition, Valentin Podpomogov: Dreams about Life and Death, on May 3, 2025

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) will launch Art and Dreams educational program based on the exhibition, Valentin Podpomogov: Dreams about Life and Death, on May 3, 2025.

The goal of Art and Dreams educational program is to present the art of Valentin Podpomogov with a focus on the surrealist aspects of his artistic thinking.

Although Podpomogov is not directly considered a part of the surrealist movement, his works clearly reflect elements that resonate deeply with surrealist explorations: the blending of reality and dreams, the creation of subconscious imagery and the presence of mystery.

During the program, participants will explore the surrealist art movement and its interpretations of dreams, discovering artists from different time periods who explored the theme of dreams.

In the creative part of the program, participants will have the opportunity to visualize their own dreams, depicting their personal memories, emotions and symbolic imagery.

The educational program is designed for participants of ages 16+.

For further information and registration, please call (+374) 10 54-19-32/34.

***

The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) is dedicated to bringing the best of contemporary art to Armenia and presenting the best of Armenian culture to the world. Having celebrated its grand opening in November 2009, CCA continues to exhibit unique works of contemporary art, offers a wide variety of exhibitions and a diverse program of lectures, films, concerts and numerous educational initiatives for children and adults. Annual visitation of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts exceeds 1,000,000 people. The Cafesjian Center for the Arts is an institutional member of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).