UCOM OFFERS BUYING XIAOMI REDMI 12 AT JUST 1500 AMD/MONTH AND GETTING WIRELESS EARBUDS
As the new academic year kicks off, until September 30, 2023 Ucom offers buying a Xiaomi Redmi 12 smartphone on incredible terms: at just 1500 drams per month, and enjoy a complimentary Canyon TWS-5 wireless earbuds, double internet data for the entire academic year, a nice phone number, and a one-month free usage of the Level Up 1800 prepaid tariff plan inclusions. It's worth mentioning that the doubled 12GB data offer is applicable to the Level Up 1800 prepaid tariff plan until May 31, 2024.
By the way, 128 GB Xiaomi Redmi 12 is also available for cash purchase at Ucom, priced at just 72 000 drams.
"Providing the best experience with online learning apps, videos, and educational resources requires a fast smartphone and ample data. Furthermore, under the Level Up 1800 tariff plan, pupils and students can use essential apps like Coursera, DuoLingo, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, and Google Meet without depleting their data bundle," emphasized Ralph Yirikian, the Director General of Ucom.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12 boasts an aesthetic and stylish design available in captivating "Sky Blue" and "Midnight Black" hues, perfect for even the most discerning youth. With a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and 2 MP macro camera, it’s equipped to capture all those important moments. The 5000 mAh battery ensures prolonged usage throughout the day. What's more, the Redmi 12 carries an IP53 protection rating, making it more resilient against water droplets and dust. Plus, the SGS Low Blue Light certification and 3.0 reading mode guarantee minimal blue light exposure, safeguarding the eyes from visual strain.