Nikol Pashinyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss a number of issues related to the Armenian-American agenda and regional developments (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi in the Government.

In his welcome speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan particularly said,

“Madam Speaker, dear colleagues, let me warmly welcome you to our country, our government. This is truly an unprecedented visit from the USA to Armenia, and we appreciate it. I would like to express our gratitude to you personally, Madam Speaker, for your personal efforts and contribution to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States, as well as for the efforts of your delegation.

It is really highly appreciated, and even considering only that fact, all Armenians consider you a reliable friend of Armenia. But I want to continue the words of appreciation, because I also want to express gratitude for the US support for Armenian democracy, because it is also very important for us.

We see the readiness of the US Government to support the democratic agenda of our country. I would like to express our devotion to the agenda of democratic reforms, despite the fact that, as you can see, it is not an easy path.

One more fact that I would like to mention: We appreciate the clear position of the USA regarding Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia. Of course, clear formulations of the US Government is appreciated, because it is very important for us.

You are aware that the UN Security Council has discussed the current situation, and we hope, and this is our position, that this situation should remain on the agenda of the UN Security Council, and in this regard, of course, we rely on US support.

Madam Speaker, let me once again welcome you and your delegation. I am sure that today we will be able to conduct productive negotiations. I am very happy for this opportunity."

In her turn, Nancy Pelosi said, "Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister, for your warm words of welcome and appreciation of the great work done by my colleagues in this delegation. Support for democracy in Armenia, the Armenian Genocide recognition resolution, countering Turkey in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, and in all other issues we are Armenia's friend. We are here with respect for your Government.

Past year you had elections which were recognized as free and fair, and your wonderful victory in the light of the war and other circumstances. And the thing is, normally when we come to a country, it is to pay respect, to listen and to learn, but I can truly say that this delegation from the United States to Armenia has brought with it the love of the American people, respect for your Government and love for the people of Armenia. Thank you for your hospitality."

Then the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the Armenian-American partnership, the further development of cooperation in different directions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian Government will continue consistent steps in the direction of strengthening democracy and developing democratic institutions. The Head of the Executive highly appreciated the US assistance in promoting the rich agenda of the Armenian Government's reform agenda.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nancy Pelosi referred to the aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the need for the withdrawal of Azerbaijani units from the territory of Armenia. Issues related to the opportunities of unblocking transport infrastructure in the region, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress assured that the American side will continue to actively contribute to the further expansion of bilateral multi-sectoral cooperation and the programs aimed at the development of democracy in Armenia.