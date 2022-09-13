A A
USA Embassy Message for U.S. Citizens
Local media and officials are reporting fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijan border, including attacks near Artanish, Goris, Ishkhanasar, Jermuk, Kapan, Sotk, and Vardenis. There are reports of attacks against civil infrastructure. Avoid these areas and follow the guidance of local authorities.
The U.S. Embassy will continue to closely monitor the security situation and provide additional information as needed. Actions to Take: Avoid the area. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the Embassy on Facebook and Twitter