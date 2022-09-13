A A
They do it at night when people sleep. The goal is to cause as much damage as possible
Arman Tatoyan.
Azerbaijani armed forces are intentionally targeting civilian communities of Syunik, Gegharkunik and Vayots Dzor provinces of Armenia. This was also their approach during the April war of 2016 and 44-day war of 2020.
Evidence gathered already confirms that Azerbaijani armed forces are targeting houses of peaceful civilians in addition to infrastructure.
They do it at night when people sleep. The goal is to cause as much damage as possible.
These are obvious war crimes that derive directly from the Azerbaijani genocidal policy.
The Azerbaijani authorities are responsible for these outrageous criminal acts.
They are responsible for the killing of RA citizens - servicemen and the damage caused to their health.