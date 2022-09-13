Statement of Ministry of Defense of Armenia (video)

On September 13, after midnight, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened an intensive fire towards the Armenian positions located in several parts of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with the use of artillery, mortars and UAVs.

In particular, the positions located in the direction of Sotk, Vardenis, Goris, Kapan, Artanish and Ishkhanasar were shelled.

Civilian infrastructures are also being targeted.

The units of the armed forces of Armenia fully fulfill their military tasks.

The claims of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the shelling was launched by the Armenian side are absolutely false .

Moreover, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan was preparing an obvious information ground for this provocation in recent days, which was evidenced by the alleged disinformation released on a daily basis, regarding the shelling from the Armenian side.

We became familiar with this behavior during the 2020 44-day war.

As in all those cases, this latest large-scale provocation was also initiated by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side has casualties and wounded ones. The data is being verified.

The Ministry of Defense will come up with regular reports on the developments of the situation.

We urge you to refrain from publishing videos of combat operations and follow only the official news feed.