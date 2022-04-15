Ameriabank Summed up the Results of the Student Contest Be the Change - the Winner Got the Main Prize of AMD 3 Million (video)
The final stage of the student contest “Be the Change” organized jointly by Ameriabank and VISA payment system was held today. The contest started in December, 2021. Within the framework of the contest, teams comprised of 4-6 students were invited to submit innovative ideas aimed at making change in the life of people, a social group, a branch of science, or sector of economy.
Emphasizing the potential, ideas and progress of young people, Ameriabank offers them the opportunity to come up with innovative, productive ideas. One of the key eligibility criteria for participation in the contest was that the project should be feasible in Armenia within a period of 1-2 years, with a total budget of AMD 3 million.
The projects were reviewed and evaluated by a panel of judges, comprised of the following experts representing different fields:
1. Tigran Jrbashyan, Head of Ameria Management Advisory Services
2. Rebecca Hakobyan, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Ameriabank
3. Vahan Melkumyan, Head of Learning and Development Division of the Human Resources Management Service, Ameriabank
4. Elen Danielyan, Head of Personal Banking and Cards Direction, Ameriabank
5. Artyom Shamtsyan, Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, Ameriabank
6. Nazareth Seferian, Corporate Social Responsibility expert
7. Armine Mkrtchyan, member of the Board of Trustees of “reArmenia” platform
8. Seda Papoyan, Managing Director, Girls in Tech Armenia
9. Diana Arzumanyan, CEO and Co-Founder, Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia
10. Anna Khachatryan, Operations and Community Manager, EPIC incubator
The highest-scoring teams presented their projects at the final stage of the contest.
The main prize of AMD 3 million went to TakeAR, a startup aimed at implementing AR and VR learning technologies in Armenian schools. At the initial stage of the project the team intends to develop a virtual laboratory (mobile app) for the biology course (human anatomy) of the 8th grade.
The following five teams got incentive prizes of AMD 100,000 each: