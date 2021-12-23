Ameriabank has Raised EUR 15M Tier 2 Capital from Triodos Investment Management

Ameriabank and Triodos Investment Management have entered into a long-term subordinated loan agreement with the amount of EUR 15M. The subordinated loan qualifies as Bank Tier 2 capital under Basel III framework and will further strengthen the overall capitalization of Ameriabank.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, commented: “I would like to thank our partners at Triodos Investment Management for launching this cooperation between our institutions. This is our debut transaction together and I am sure that it is just the beginning of our long-term partnership. This facility is to improve further our capital position under the Basel III regulations. We have now raised more than EUR 30M sub debt this year, maintaining strong and diversified capital structure, so we are well-positioned to continue growing our customer lending while maintaining strong capital adequacy ratios.”

Speaking on behalf of Triodos Investment Management, Rosa Sarkeyeva, Regional Manager for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia: “We are very happy that this Tier 2 capital instrument marks the beginning of a long-term cooperation with Ameriabank. We wholeheartedly support Ameriabank’s mission to increase its outreach to small-scale entrepreneurs and green initiatives in Armenia, which are embedded in local communities and are instrumental in the country’s social and economic development. As the leading bank in Armenia, Ameriabank’s ambition is to increase its offering in agri-financing and renewables financing, and we’d be happy to explore other opportunities having a positive impact.”

About Triodos Investment Management

Triodos Investment Management (Triodos IM) connects a broad range of investors who want to make their money work for lasting, positive change with innovative entrepreneurs and sustainable businesses doing just that. In doing so, Triodos IM serves as a catalyst in sectors that are key in the transition to a world that is fairer, more sustainable and humane. It has built up in-depth knowledge throughout 25 years of impact investing in sectors such as Energy & Climate, Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Food & Agriculture, and also invests in listed companies that materially contribute to the transition toward a sustainable society. Triodos IM is a globally active impact investor with 750+ investments in over 50 countries with EUR 6.1 billion in assets under management (as per end of June 2021). It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Triodos Bank NV, which was founded in 1980 in the Netherlands and is a leading expert in sustainable banking globally.

Learn more: www.triodos-im.com

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing bank and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in Armenia with clearly formulated digital agenda. Being the first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services. Now Ameriabank is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions. Ameriabank is the largest bank in Armenia according to the most recent reportable data, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion.