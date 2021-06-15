With Ucom's level up tariff plans subscribers have unlimited access to Tiktok, Spotify and Coursera

The Level Up tariff plans of voice service recently introduced by Ucom allow subscribers to have unlimited access to and enjoy more than 25 most popular apps. Here are the three of them that offer educational, entertainment and music content to users.

Coursera

This internationally popular American app is designed for online courses and offers numerous materials related to various areas of knowledge. The creators of this app collaborate with more than 200 internationally recognized and highly qualified universities. Among them there are Columbia University, Duke University, Stanford University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and etc.

The duration of courses is 4-12 weeks. The platform offers video lectures with a duration of 1-2 hours per week that include tasks, exercises, and sometimes also graduation projects or exams. The users of this platform have the opportunity to participate in different specialty courses that interest them, communicate with students from other universities as well as take exams and receive qualification certificates and diplomas.

"In the modern world, people try to use every hour of the day as efficiently as possible. At Ucom, we have taken into account the popularity of many apps, especially among young people, and we have included many of those apps in our Level Up tariff plans, thus giving the customers the opportunity to use them without worrying about the consumption of data inclusions," said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

All subscribers of Level Up tariff plans have unlimited access to Coursera.

TikTok

This very popular entertainment app is designed to create short music videos, go live and exchange messages. Like in many other countries in the world, in Armenia as well, TikTok has become one of the easiest ways for many to become famous. Thanks to their fame on TikTok, today many young people appear in various videos and advertisements.

Those voice subscribers, who join Level Up 2700 and higher tariff plans, will have unlimited access to TikTok.

Spotify

Spotify is a digital music, podcast, and video service that gives access to millions of songs and other content from creators all over the world.



It's quite easy to sign up to Spotify. One just needs to enter an email address or a Facebook account, and the above-mentioned songs will become available. Here, users can also share their favorite playlist with Facebook friends.



As a smart app, Spotify offers a playlist every day that matches app user's music preferences.



Besides monthly subscriptions, this app has a free version that allows users to access all their playlists, find new music, and share music with friends.



Let us remind that a number of Ucom's Level Up tariff plans do not charge any fee for using the above three apps. However, if a subscriber goes to other sites from the above-listed three apps by clicking on corresponding links, for example, the subscriber uses Level Up 2700 prepaid tariff plan and, let's say, clicks on the YouTube link while on TikTok, the gigabytes available under Level Up 2700 tariff plan will be consumed when watching the YouTube videos.