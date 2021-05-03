A A
Nikol Pashinyan Not Elected RA Prime Minister (video)
The parliament did not elect Nikol Pashinyan in the post of the RA Prime Minister with 1 for, 3 against and 75 abstained votes.
Before voting the Head of the NA My Step Faction Lilit Makunts informed that My Step would vote abstained for dissolving the NA and making possible the snap parliamentary elections.
According to Article 140.3 and 6. Of the constitutional law the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, the election of the Prime Minister’s election will be debated on May 10, at 12:00 at the special sitting of the National Assembly to be convened by force of law.