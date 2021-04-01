A A
On April 1, at 11:00 Extraordinary Sitting of National Assembly to be Convened (video)
Taking as a basis the initiative of the deputies of the National Assembly and the decision of the NACD-017-L of 1 April 2021 National Assembly Council on convening an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly, being led by Article 100 of the Constitution and Article 41 of the Constitutional Law the Rules of Procedure, on April 1, at 11:00 by the decision of the NA Speaker an extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly will be convened by the initiator’s established agenda.