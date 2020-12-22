Opposition sets up tents in Republic Square to stay in night
The oppositionists demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have set up tents in the Republic Square so that the protesters can spend the night there, ARF Dashnaktsutyun representative Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.
He noted that they will block the Government building and called on other citizens to join. The police tried to prevent the installation of tents, which, however, according to Prosperous Armenia MP Arman Abovyan, is a "technical obstacle."
Earlier, the opposition announced a nationwide strike on December 22. The opposition started the action of disobedience in the Republic Square in the afternoon.
Photos by PHOTOLUR.