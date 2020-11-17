A A
November 17, since 10 A.M., the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will start operating in a safe mode
Dear compatriots,
As assured by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh, tomorrow, November 17, since 10 A.M., the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will start operating in a safe mode.
In accordance with the agreement reached, the Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis highway will operate in parallel at least until November 25.
In cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and the command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, no effort is spared to ensure the security of the transport communication of the population of Artsakh with the outside world. Henceforth, our citizens can feel safe and return to their homes.