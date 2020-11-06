A A
For about two days now, the fighting around Shushi has not stopped (video)
For about two days now, the fighting around Shushi has not stopped. Tonight, last night, quite heavy and intense battles took place in the settlements around Shushi, on the roads leading to Shushi, near Shushi.
If May 8, 1992 was marked in the Armenian history as the day of the liberation of Shushi, then these passing days will enter as brilliant days of the defense of Shushi.
The "Gyorbagyor" military operation to destroy the opponent's reconnaissance and sabotage tactical groups, mercenaries and bandits continues successfully.
At the moment, the fighting is going on, but the strength has significantly weakened. On other fronts, relatively weak actions generally take place.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan