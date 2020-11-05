A A
Turkish TV channel accidentally presents truth (video)
The Turkish state television, presenting the latest developments in the war in Artsakh, made a scandalous mistake, deviating from the Turkish-Azerbaijani propaganda falsification.
Turkologist Varuzhan Geghamyan noticed this mistake and shared it on the social network. The headline that appeared on the screen during the report was saying in Turkish: "Azerbaijan attacks civilians" / Azerbaycan sivillere saldırıyor. The mentioned episode made a lot of "noise" in the Turkish press and social media.
Turkish users on social media also expressed their dissatisfaction, calling the incident a disgrace. In connection with the incident, Turkish users also recalled similar "mistakes" made by state television in the past.