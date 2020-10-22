A A
Groups of Human Rights Defender visit people from Artsakh
The three working groups of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia paid regular visits to the people came from Artsakh to Armenia due to the attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Yerevan and regions in order to study their needs and support their rights. The working groups consisted of lawyers, doctors and psychologists.
Many of the individual issues raised by people have been resolved on the spot.
In addition to the visits, the Human Rights Defender's staff deals with the problems of our compatriots in Artsakh, including hotline calls and individual complaints.