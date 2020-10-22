The best birthday present - Kim Kardashian on announcement of the Library of Congress

Groups of Human Rights Defender visit people from Artsakh

Destruction of hostile military infrastructure - video

2306 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

People ready to transfer proceeds from sale of harvest to army

New South Wales Legislative Assembly officially recognizes independence of Republic of Artsakh

Our minds are on the battlefield - Resident of Neghots

Community volunteer detachments are formed - Tavush regional governor

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to pay working visit to United States of America

Today, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued a manipulative statement․ Statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia

Starting early this morning, hostilities continued in all sectors of the front, including the center

Diaspora Armenian and foreign doctors join work of saving lives

Time will come when we will all go, but now we need keep the back strong - video

Fighting continues in the southern direction - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

The situation with corpses on the battlefield is getting out of control - Ministry of Environment

Black man sings anthem of Armenia in Paris in defense of Artsakh - video

The one who does not wear a mask is a hostile biological weapon - Arayik Harutyunyan

New losses of Azerbaijan include 2 UAVs, 4 armored vehicles, 150 casualties

Sergei Lavrov holds meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Levon Ter Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan hold meeting

Free film screening for Artsakh children

Call for tourists - video

My nation is resisting a war that has been waged against us - Anna Hakobyan addresses First Ladies

Banks and credit organizations to be able to forgive loans of people killed or disabled as result of hostilities

Azerbaijani FM departs for Moscow

Armen Sarkissian leaves for Brussels

Bloody laundry - Protest action in Canada in support of Artsakh

Azerbaijani military aircraft hit in southern direction around 08:30

Boys fighting in back - video