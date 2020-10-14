I am appealing to all my Artsakhtsi compatriots currently outside the country but are able to take up arms

Dear friends!

The protection of our Homeland requires all of us today more than ever. First, you have an obligation to protect your homes, grandfathers' graves, and your children's future. If any of you think that you can find a dignified life for yourself and your families to live and create safely outside of Artsakh, you are sorely mistaken.

We have a unique historical opportunity to have a free and independent state, for which we have already paid a high price. This is our last battle, which we have no right to give up, where desertion is tantamount to betrayal. Here we are the masters; we have no right to let the enemy in, to allow him to desecrate our sanctuaries.

So, I address you as proud citizens who have kept the dignity of the Armenian people high, as true patriots. Hurry to join your brothers, who stand firm on their homeland, who, by guarding our border, baking bread, driving, strengthen both the front and rear.

Come back before it's too late, because your actions will be judged by history. Instead of cursing, choose the path of blessing.

Artsakh awaits all of you!