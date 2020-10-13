Artsakh boxer injured on front line

The Boxing Federation of the Artsakh Republic made a post on its Facebook page, where it is mentioned that a coach of Artsakh Boxing Federation Mher Atayan was wounded while repulsing the enemy's attack. Mher is currently in treatment and will soon be operated on at the Mikaelyan Surgical Hospital.

Other coaches of the Artsakh Boxing Federation are also defending the homeland, showing their love and unwavering devotion to the homeland.

"Our weapon is courage and boundless love for the homeland."