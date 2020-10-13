-
Another enemy tank attack
Azerbaijan continues to violate humanitarian ceasefire
17 new killed servicemen
ohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
The information about keeping Aghjabed area under fire is also false - Shushan Stepanyan
Guards of northern border zone - photos
New losses of enemy presented
Sotk-Karvachar highway closed
Azerbaijani armed forces resume attacking actions in morning
“The only effective way to prevent the imminent humanitarian crisis is the recognition of the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination” - PLIVE
Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan
45 servicemen killed
The risk of getting coronavirus in the Defense Army is minimized - Spokesman
Fake fundraisers organizedLIVE
PACE discusses situation in Artsakh
The humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian people is in Artsakh - Artsrun Hovhannisyan
State Revenue Committee transfers AMD 400 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
Settlements of Artsakh being cleared of unexploded bombs - video
Defense Ministry of Artsakh publishes list of killed servicemen
The Prime Minister will speak to the public. Alen Simonyan
NATO member Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets in Azerbaijan
We are going to talk about Nagorno-Karabakh - Vice-President Josep Borrell
Syrian mercenaries fighting against Artsakh for Azerbaijani army - new video appeared
LIVE. Nikol Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary forces
Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visited and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone UNESCO statement
The official visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Moscow commenced
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund reaches to $100 million
Protest action in Boston in support of Armenia and ArtsakhLIVE
NA deputies present what happened in BSEC committees