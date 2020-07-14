Open news feed Close news feed
Սուրեն Պապիկյանը Ծիծեռնակաբերդի հարակից տարածքում է (video)

Ծիծեռնակաբերդի հարակից տարածքում անցկացվում է ինքնահոս ոռոգման համակարգ` փոխարինելով նախկին մեխանիկականին:
Ոռոգվող 112 հեկտարից բացի, ոռոգելի կդառնա ևս 80 հա։
Տարեկան կխնայվի 450 000 կվտ/ժ էլեկտրաէներգիա:

