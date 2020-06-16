Open news feed Close news feed
A A
Video Official

ԱՏՄ-ն կասեցրել է սննդի շղթայում գործող հարյուրից ավելի կազմակերպությունների աշխատանքը (video)

ՀՀ սննդամթերքի անվտանգության տեսչական մարմինը 24 ժամով կասեցրել է հարյուրից ավելի տնտեսավարողների գործունեությունը, դրանցից երկուսինը՝ 48 ժամով։

Armenian / Russian