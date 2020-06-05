Open news feed Close news feed
Կորոնավիրուսով հիվանդների, մասնավորապես տարացների խնամքը կազմակերպվելու է հիվանդանոցից դուրս (video)

Պատրաստվում ենք կորոնավիրուսով հիվանդների, մասնավորապես տարացների խնամքը հիվանդանոցից դուրս, մեկուսացված վայրում կազմակերպելու համար:

